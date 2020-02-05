Eula B. Meyer Eula B. Meyer, 96 of Shenandoah, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the Elm Heights Care Center in Shenandoah, Iowa. Celebration of life funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah. Visitation with the family will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 7, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Blanchard Cemetery in Blanchard, Iowa. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Peace Lutheran Church of Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com. Services entrusted to Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home.
MEYER, EULA
