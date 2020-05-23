MCGARGILL, BETTY

Betty McGargill 1931-2020 Betty Delores McGargill, daughter of Lyman Richard and Clara Alberta (Slater) Torpy, was born of November 9, 1931 on a farm west of Imogene, Iowa. She passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the Immanuel Fontenelle Home in Omaha, Nebraska. Her early life was spent in rural Imogene on a farm. She graduated from St Patrick's Academy in 1948. She was united in marriage to Jody McGargill on May 28, 1949 in St. Patrick's Catholic Church, followed by a Wedding Dance at the Community Building in Hastings, Iowa with Darrah's Orchestra playing. They honeymooned in Okoboji, Iowa then resided in Imogene, Iowa thereafter. She worked at Murphy's Calendar in Red Oak, Iowa and then moved on to Union Carbide in Red Oak, Iowa where she retired in 1988. She then worked at the Imogene Post Office for years. She was a member of the St. Patrick's Catholic Church, the St. Patrick's Altar Society, Nishna Right to Life, The Shenandoah Eagles, Member of the Imogene City Council and the PMS Investment Club of Imogene. She loved playing cards, traveling, dancing, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also really enjoyed listening to Jody, her husband, play the piano or organ. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jody, her parents, Lyman and Clara (Slater) Torpy, siblings Margaret, Viola, Lucy and John; and one grandson, Sean. She is survived by her son, Michael McGargill, his wife Linda, daughters, Mary Ann Allen, her husband Larro, Cathy Eastwood, her husband Bob; Janette McGargill, Beth McGargill, Patty McGargill, Carolyn Foster and her husband Gregg, Jackie Talty and her husband Michael, Nancy Rulon and her husband Michael. She is also survived by 29 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial was held for Betty's children on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Imogene with Father Lazarus Kirigia as celebrant. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later for other family and friends. Burial was held at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Imogene. Memorials may be directed to the family. Memorials can be mailed to the funeral home (P.O. Box 395, Shenandoah, IA 51601) with attention to The McGargill Family on the envelope. Services entrusted to Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home.
