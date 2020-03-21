Martha J.Yates 1930-2020 Martha J. Yates, 89, of Red Oak, Iowa, formerly of Shenandoah, Iowa, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society, Red Oak, Iowa at the age of 89 years, 7 months and 12 days. Martha Joan Yates, the daughter of Jay and Ferne (Spaulding) Borland was born August 4, 1930 in Shenandoah, Iowa. Martha graduated from Shenandoah High School in 1948 and then worked several years for KMA. She was united in marriage to William Yates. Martha moved to Omaha, Nebraska and began working for Southwest Bank of Omaha. After a number of years, she moved to their drive-up location on Frederick St. and managed this location until her retirement in 1998. Martha moved back to Shenandoah after retirement and in November of 2015 to the Red Oak Good Samaritan Society to be closer to family. Martha's "circle" was her family. She lovingly visited and cared for her parents every weekend. She shared her love with her niece and nephews and their children who were very special and close to her. Martha was a member of the First Christian Church in Shenandoah. Martha was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jeane McCrary and husband, Mac; and great-nephew, Ryan McCrary. Martha is survived by her niece, Martha "Marty" Barnett and husband Larry of Red Oak, IA; nephews: Daniel McCrary of Grosse Point, MI and Jon McCrary and wife Heidi of Kalamazoo, MI; great nieces and nephews: Misty (Gary) Schwartz, Mendy (Steve) Hayes, Megan (Dan) Hylok, Anna (Theo) McCrary-Moran, Tyler McCrary and Phillip McCrary; several great-great-nieces and nephews: other relatives and friends. May God bless her memory and give strength to those who mourn. Graveside Service were held Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill Cemetery, Shenandoah, Iowa. There was no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to the Good Samaritan Society, Red Oak. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Governor Reynolds announces assistance for employees and employers affected by COVID-19 related layoffs
-
School district provides meals during school closure
-
Local restaurants still need your business
-
SMC temporary visitor restrictions implemented
-
Additional Emergency Declaration issued by Gov. Reynolds
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.