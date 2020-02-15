MAHER, DEBRA

Debra M. Maher 1953-2020 Debra Marie (Bredensteiner) Maher, daughter of Rex Donavon and Effie Raenell (Anderson) Bredensteiner, was born on June 9, 1953 at Hand Hospital in Shenandoah, Iowa. She entered into eternal peace on Wednesday evening, February 5, 2020 following a courageous battle with cancer at her Farragut home surrounded by family at the age of 66 years, 7 months, 27 days. Growing up on the family farm near Farragut, Deb attended the Farragut Community School Schools. She graduated from Farragut High School with the Class of 1971. In August of 1972, Deb was united in marriage to Duane Maher. They farmed near Lewis, Iowa and Deb drove a school bus for the Griswold Community School District. To this union, three children, Melissa, Joey and Brad were born. Deb and Duane divorced in 1983 and she and the kids moved back to Farragut. Her working career included having her own convenience store, M & M Convenience Store, driving a school bus for the Farragut Community Schools, cooking at the Admiral Inn Restaurant and lastly working for Pella Corporation in Shenandoah until declining health caused her to retire. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in rural Northboro, where she was confirmed. She loved to sew and was known as the town seamstress. Over the years, she made countless baby blankets, quilts, wedding dresses and general sewing for anyone in need. In her spare time she enjoyed tending to her flower gardens and enjoyed flowers year round. She was a very good dancer and made the best dinner rolls and homemade bread in southwest Iowa. Traveling was also a favorite and especially enjoyed taking an Alaska trip. Family though, was the most important to Deb, especially her grandchildren. Preceding Deb in death were her grandparents and father, Rex Bredensteiner. Left to cherish her memory are her three children, Melissa Knapp of Farragut, IA, Joey Maher and his wife Allison of Griswold, IA, Brad Maher and his wife Angela of Shenandoah, IA; seven grandchildren, Quinn, Declan, Naela, Shawn, Cale, Addison and Maddison; mother, Effie Bredensteiner of Tarkio, MO; companion, Larry (Short) Coy of Farragut, IA; brother, Mike Bredensteiner of Loveland, CO; two sisters, Kathy Athen and her husband Pat of Tarkio, MO and Carolyn Badberg and her husband Mark of Cook, NE; three nephews, Jesse Bredensteiner and Ryan Bredensteiner and his wife Allemanda, all of Loveland, CO and Cole Racine of Hamburg, IA; niece, Abby Athen and her fiancé, Jason McGuire of Colby, KS; other relatives and many friends. A celebration of life graveside memorial service for Deb was held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, rural Northboro, with Pastor Kurt Hoover officiating. Special music was "Amazing Grace" and "In The Garden". The family greeted relatives and friends with visitation Sunday afternoon from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Honorary bearers were Becky Shull, Debbie Briles, Kendra Smith, Marcia Mueller, Rita Whannel, Cathy Eastwood and "All of Deb's Friends and Family." Memorials in Deb's name are being directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Farragut Fire & Rescue, American Society or St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Professional services were under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
