Debra M. Maher Debra M. (Bredensteiner) Maher, 66, of Farragut, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. The family will greet relatives and friends with visitation from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon February 8, 2020 at Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. A private family inurnment will take place on Monday morning, February 10, at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, rural Northboro, Iowa. Everyone is welcome to join the family at St. Paul's Church following the committal service at 11:00 a.m. for lunch and fellowship. Memorials are being directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Farragut Fire Department, American Cancer Society, or St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Professional arrangements are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
MAHER, DEB
To plant a tree in memory of DEB MAHER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.