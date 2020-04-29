LIVERMORE, CLARENCE

Clarence M. (Bud) Livermore 1934-2020 Clarence Martin (Bud) Livermore, son of Martin and Marguerite (Burns) Livermore, was born on January 9, 1934 in Shenandoah, Iowa. He unexpectedly entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 24, 2020 at MercyOne West Des Moines Medical Center at the age of 86 years, 3 months, 15 days. Growing up in Shenandoah, Bud received his education from the Shenandoah Community Schools. On August 8, 1951 he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He served two stints in the Air Force, receiving his honorable discharge on August 25, 1961. While in the Air Force, he received his GED and was recognized with the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal and the United Nations Medal. On December 23, 1951, Bud was united in marriage to the love of his life, Doris Johnson, in Shenandoah. Following their marriage, Doris followed Bud during his military service, living in Albany, Georgia, New Mexico and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Following his military service, they resided in Red Oak, Iowa. After returning to southwest Iowa, Bud worked at Union Carbide in Red Oak for 15 years. He then worked as a self-employed home siding contractor for several years. He ended his working career as a Tool and Die Man. He retired after many years of working from Western Electric/AT&T in Omaha, Nebraska. After his discharge, Bud was active in the Army National Guard for a number of years. An avid outdoorsman, Bud enjoyed hunting and fishing up until his last years. He played fast pitch softball in Red Oak in the early 70's. He also enjoyed swimming and camping with his family and in his later years in retirement especially enjoyed woodworking, gardening and viewing wildlife. Preceding Bud in death were his parents; two daughters, Karen Ann Hale and Kathy Jean Bickle; two sisters, Beverly Livermore and Janice McCurdy; and five brothers, Dick, Bob, Gene, Gary and Bill Livermore. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of over 68 years, Doris Livermore of Stuart, IA; son, Michael Livermore and wife Margie of Menlo, IA; seven grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; sister, Delores Maher and husband Dean of Imogene, IA; two brothers, Jim Livermore and wife Sherry of Omaha, NE and Ron Livermore and wife Shirley of Bay Minette, AL; other relatives and many friends. A celebration of life service will be scheduled later this summer. Professional cremation services were under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
