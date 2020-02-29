KENYON, CAROL

Carol Ruth Kenyon 1926-2020 Carol Ruth Richter Kenyon was born on November 26, 1926, on her parents' farm near Anita, Iowa. She was born to Ralph and Ruth Richter and had two siblings, Richard and Ganelle. She graduated from Anita High School in 1944 where she earned a teaching certificate and taught in Cass County for six years. Carol moved to Shenandoah in 1956 where she met Harold Kenyon when they worked together at the Montgomery Ward department store. They married in December of that same year. In August, 1957, their daughter, Cheri, was born. In 1958, Harold and Carol built their house at 1210 Vista Ave. where they lived the remainder of their lives. Carol worked at the Shenandoah Hospital and Shenandoah Medical Clinic for 10 years. When a job opportunity became available, she worked for the Shenandoah community school district in the elementary school and in 1972, became the middle school secretary. She retired from there after 23 years. Harold, Carol and Cheri enjoyed traveling - first in a travel trailer and later by car. They visited family and friends in over 20 states, including Hawaii. Later, Cheri worked with the federal government and was stationed in Panama. Harold and Carol had the opportunity to visit her there several times and it was one of the highlights of their travels. After 52 years of marriage, Harold passed away in October 2008. Since his passing, Carol enjoyed visiting Cheri and Diane in Miami, Florida, and Asheville, North Carolina. Carol was also a member of the Community of Christ Church in Shenandoah for 60 years. Volunteering for the American Red Cross was an important part of Carol's life. After retirement, she spent many hours helping at the blood drives, soliciting volunteers and donating blood and she did this for more than 20 years. In 2010, Carol received a prestigious award for her dedication to the Red Cross. Carol passed away on February 4, 2020. She was 93 years old. Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Harold, her parents, Ralph and Ruth, her brother, Richard and his wife Frances, and her sister Ganelle. She is survived by her daughter, Cheri, and Cheri's partner Diane, her brother-in-law Dwight Kullbom, many beloved nieces and nephews, and the Knight, Morrison and Croll families. Celebration of life memorial service was held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Community of Christ Church in Shenandoah. Memorial visitation with the family was held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah. Burial of cremains will be held at a later date at Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah. Memorials may be directed to People for Paws or Orma's Orphans. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com. Services entrusted to Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.