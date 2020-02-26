Carol R. Kenyon Carol R. Kenyon, 93 of Shenandoah, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska. Celebration of life memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Community of Christ Church in Shenandoah. Memorial visitation with the family will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah. Burial of cremains will be held at a later date in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah. Memorials may be directed to People for Paws or Orma's Orphans. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com. Services entrusted to Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home.
