KEMP, DENNIS

Dennis D. Kemp 1947-2020 Dennis Kemp passed away at his home on Harrodsburg Road in Wilmore, KY on January 28, 2020. Dennis D. Kemp was born on July 21, 1947, in Omaha, NE, to Laverne Fred Kemp and Darlene Cooper Kemp Tackett, formerly of Farragut, Iowa. He was a U.S. Army veteran, member of St. Luke Catholic Church in Nicholasville, KY, member of the Knights of Columbus, member of Adoration of Eucharist Chapel, member of the Moose Club, and co-owner of Dalton Mill Carpets in Nicholasville. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Kenneth Lee Kemp. He is survived by his wife, Theresa Ann Hughes Kemp of Wilmore; six children, Tina Marie Kemp, Terri Ann (Dean) Morgan, Tammy Lynn (Tony) Vance, Tiffany Marie (Chad Buffin) Kemp, Daniel Lee (Gina) Kemp, and Dean Francis (Kesha) Kemp; nine grandchildren, Ashley (Jeffrey) Armstrong, Hannah Morgan, Lindsey Kemp, Collin Kemp, Aubrey Kemp, Colton Kemp, Kiptyn Kemp, Lola Vance and Lillian Vance; a great granddaughter, Addalyn Armstrong; and his sister-in-law, Shantelle Kemp. Funeral services were held February 1 at St. Luke Catholic Church in Nicholasville, KY, with Father John Moriarty officiating. Cheryl Jenkins gave the first reading; Terry Leitch, the responsorial psalm; Kasey Illyes, the second reading; and Deacon Gary Rudemiller, the gospel. Father John Moriarty gave the homily, the Kemp grandchildren presented the gifts, and Ron Shearer gave the eulogy. Pallbearers were Larry Lewis, Charles Collins, Ron Shearer, Mickey Stinnett, Mike Morgan, Jerry Biddle and Todd Jenkins. Honorary pallbearers were Phil Gillett, Raymond Hughes, Mike Hughes, Jim Hughes, Bernie Hughes and John Hughes, Burial was in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Nicholasville, KY. Betts & West Funeral Home in Nicholasville was in charge of the arrangements.
