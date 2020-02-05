JONES, ALICE

Alice Annette Jones 1934-2020 Alice Annette Fletchall was born on May 26, 1934 in Allendale, Missouri to Ray and Opal (McCord) Fletchall. She entered into eternal peace on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at The Ambassador in Sidney. She was a regular fixture at church and Sunday School every week. She was raised on the family farm where she assisted with the many chores. She attended country school through the 5th Grade before attending school in Grant City. On August 1, 1953 she was united in marriage to William Nelson Barger in Stanberry, Missouri. This marriage was blessed with the birth of two sons: Martin Keith and William Ray. Following their marriage they moved to the Kansas City area. She worked for Hallmark Cards and in Fort Leavenworth on the Army Post. The couple later divorced. Alice and her boys then moved to Shenandoah. She found work at Lakes Nursery and Mount Arbor Nursery until her retirement in 1994. Alice didn't own a car, so she could be seen walking to and from work everyday, even in the worst weather conditions. She was a very hard and dedicated worker. Some of Alice's passions included watching car races, roller skating in her early years, dancing, cooking, baking (especially those yummy gumdrop cookies), going on walks and visiting with people. She was a member of the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary, the Grant City First Baptist Church and later the First Baptist Church in Shenandoah. Upon meeting Alice, you knew you had made a good friend. She always had a smile on her face and a twinkle in her eye. She often had a witty remark, which made everyone laugh! Alice moved into The Ambassador Care Center in Sidney, when her health started to decline. She enjoyed the many activities, playing BINGO, going for van rides and visits from friends. The staff took wonderful care of her and she was very thankful. Alice made the best of the life God gave her. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Glendola, Donald and Twila and son Bill. She is survived by her son Martin Barger, sister-in-law Sharon Fletchall, other family and friends. Funeral Services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home with Pastor Don Buttry officiating. Burial followed in the Rose Hill Cemetery. Attending to the memorial register were Carolyn Sederburg ad Debbie Stephens. Special music for the service included the recordings of "One Day At A Time", "Just A Closer Walk With Thee" and "The Old Rugged Cross". Casket Bearers include Richard Robinson, Lee Anderson, Mike Bryant, Gary Reed and Clyde Hammers. Honorary Bearers included George Gibson, Gary Haskins, and Rogene and Leola Carnagey. Memorials may be directed to the First Baptist Church. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com. Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
JONES, ALICE
