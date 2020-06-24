JOHNSON, LYNN

Lynn F. Johnson 1923 - 2020 Lynn Frederick Johnson, (World War II Veteran) son of Carl Luther Emmanuel Johnson and Nellie Rebecca Lenore (Parker) Johnson, was born on February 24, 1923 in Essex, Iowa the seventh child of nine. He entered into eternal rest on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his home in Essex surrounded by family at the age of 97 years, 3 months, 27 days. As a young boy at the age of five, Lynn's mother passed away following childbirth. Lynn had to grow up quickly which helped mold his strong work ethic that helped make him so successful later in life. He attended country school. At the age of 13, his family moved to town. Lynn however wanted to finish elementary school with his best friend, Paul Holmes, at Windy Summit School west of Essex, so he began working on the Bob Knox farm to pay for his room and board in order to be able to finish school with Paul. He would later graduate from Essex High School with the Class of 1941. On December 12, 1942, Lynn enlisted in the Army Air Corps, during World War II, proudly serving as a 1st Lieutenant. He was a pilot with the 460th Bombardment Squadron located in southern Italy. He was honorably discharged on December 13, 1945. On January 14, 1951, Lynn was united in marriage to Mary Lou Harris at the Coin United Methodist Church. Prior to enlisting in the Army Air Corps Lynn custom farmed in the Essex area and later helped his brother with his trucking business until starting his own excavating business (building miles of terraces and many area dams) for 35 years. He also farmed row crops until the age of 90. Lynn was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Essex, the Essex Community Club, Shenandoah Elks Lodge #1122 and the Essex American Legion Post #148. Lynn liked to golf at Shenandoah and Mesa, Arizona. He thoroughly enjoyed the winters in Arizona working on improving his golf game (he had a hole in one in Arizona). He and Mary Lou wintered at the Fountain of the Sun in Mesa. Lynn was proud to be a native and lifelong resident of Essex. Preceding Lynn in death were his parents; two sons, Randy Johnson and John Michael Johnson; grandson, Jim Royer; three brothers, Marion, Frank and Harold (Barney); and four sisters, Norma, Lauretta, Helen and Willa Mae. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of over 69 years, Mary Lou Johnson of Essex, IA; daughter, Rhonda Royer and husband Jay of Blue Eye, MO; son, Howard Johnson and wife Christy of Essex, IA; grandchildren, Edi Bond and husband Jesse, Tyler Johnson and wife Taylor, Whitney Heinold and husband Chase, Kendria Johnson and Jennalynn Johnson; great grandchildren, Brock and Lennox Johnson and Gwen and Blair Heinold, all of Essex, IA; and only living sibling, Raymond Johnson of Seal Beach, CA; numerous other relatives; and many friends. Private family graveside services were held at the Essex Cemetery with military rites accorded by the United States Air Force Honor Guard and the Shenandoah American Legion Post #88. Rev. Rick Sleyster officiated at the graveside. Memorials in Lynn's name are being directed to the Essex Presbyterian Church or to the Shenandoah Elks Lodge #1122. Professional services were entrusted to Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
