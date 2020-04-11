JOHNSON, DEAN

Dean L. Johnson 1953 - 2020 Dean Leon Johnson, son of William Herschel and Donna Jean (Coston) Johnson, was born on May 21, 1953, at Hand Hospital in Shenandoah, Iowa. He unexpectedly entered into eternal rest on Saturday evening, April 4, 2020 at the Shenandoah Medical Center at the age of 66 years, 14 days. His early life was spent growing up in Shenandoah. He attended the Shenandoah Community Schools, graduating from Shenandoah High School with the Class of 1971. From 1973 to 1975 Dean served in the United States Army, with most of his duty spent in Germany. He later attended trade school to be a carpenter. For many years he worked as a carpenter working for various companies and individuals. He also worked as a cook at the Depot. On September 22, 1979, Dean was united in marriage to Barbara Louise Snow in Sidney, Iowa. Following their marriage they made their home in Shenandoah. To this union, four children, Aurora, Eric, Andrea and Casey were born. Throughout their marriage they lived at various points in their life at Coin, Northboro and Skidmore, Missouri. Most of Dean's life was spent in Shenandoah. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Preceding Dean in death were his parents; daughter, Aurora Miller; sister, Kris Bennett; maternal and paternal grandparents. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of over forty years, Barbara Johnson of Shenandoah; son, Eric Johnson and wife Dana of Shenandoah; two daughters, Andrea Slape and husband Vic of Eagle Grove, IA and Casey Driskell and husband Gary of Atchison, KS; 18 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; sister, Janice Johnson of Shenandoah, IA; brother, Bill Johnson of Shenandoah, IA; other relatives and many friends. A celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
