Janet I. Jensen Janet Irene Jensen, 72, of Shenandoah and formerly of Rock Port, MO, entered into rest on December 26, 2019 in Tucson, AZ. A celebration of life service for Janet will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah with Pastor Marcia Barnett officiating. The family will greet relatives and friends with visitation one hour prior to service from 1:00 to 2:00 pm at the funeral home on Saturday. Memorials in Janet's name are being directed to the family. Professional arrangements are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
JENSEN, JANET
