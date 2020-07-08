Belinda K. Holmes Belinda Kay (Wilson) Holmes, 60, of rural Essex, Iowa entered into peace on Thursday, July 2, at her home surrounded by family. The family will greet relatives and friends with visitation on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Nishna Valley Funeral Home in Shenandoah (Social distancing regulations must be followed). A Celebration of Life Gathering for Belinda will take place on Friday, July 10, 2020 beginning at 12:00 pm (noon) at the Shenandoah Elks Club #1122 with lunch and fellowship with the family. Memorials in Belinda's name are being directed to the Shenandoah Food Pantry, People for Paws or to St. John's Lutheran Church in Essex. Inurnment will be in the Franklin Grove Cemetery, Pierce Township, Essex. Professional services are entrusted to Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
