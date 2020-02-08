Mary Hobbs Mary Hobbs, 88 of Shenandoah passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Memorial Graveside Services will be held at a later date. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com. Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of MARY HOBBS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
