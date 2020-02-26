Mary K. Hobbs 1931-2020 Mary K. Dunkin Hobbs was born on May 15, 1931 in Brimson, Missouri, the daughter of J.B. and Elizabeth (Walker) Dunkin. Mary entered into eternal peace on February 5, 2020 in Shenandoah, Iowa. Mary was united in marriage to Dale Hobbs on August 29, 1949. The couple lived in Colorado for a few years before settling in Shenandoah. The couple was blessed with 67 years of marriage before Dale's passing in 2016. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends that she leaves behind. Although we miss her dearly we find comfort in knowing that she is with her beloved Dale whom she missed dearly. Memorial graveside services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah. Remembrances may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com. Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.