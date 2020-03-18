Duane Hart Duane Hart, 76, of Shenandoah, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Azria Health Care (Westridge Care Center) in Clarinda, Iowa. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Duane's name are being directed to Christ Point Baptist Church in Shenandoah. Professional arrangements are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimmemorial.com on the web.
