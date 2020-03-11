Delores Hart Delores Ailene Hart, 84, of rural Shenandoah entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Funeral services for Delores will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the First Baptist Church (411 W Clarinda Ave) in Shenandoah with Pastor Don Buttry officiating. The family will greet relatives and friends with visitation from 12:30 to 2:00 pm prior to the service Friday at the First Baptist Church. Burial will take place in the Rose Hill Cemetery. Memorials in Delores' name are being directed to the Shenandoah First Baptist Church. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
