HART, DELORES

Delores A. Hart 1935 - 2020 Delores Ailene (Vawter) Hart was born near Bedford, Iowa on September 20, 1935, daughter of Merrill Keith ("Brownie") and Mabel Lillian (Wright) Vawter. Delores entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at her home near Shenandoah, Iowa. Her early life was spent on the family farm near Bedford, where she attended school. After graduating from Bedford High School in 1954, Delores moved to Clarinda and worked as a bookkeeper. On February 16, 1958, she was united in marriage to Carl Wesley Hart of Shenandoah. The couple made their home in the rural Shenandoah area and moved to their current farm home in 1961. Delores raised three boys on that farm and was a constant helpmate to her husband Wesley. After the boys were grown, she returned to working outside of the home, first at Henry Field Nurseries in Shenandoah and later at the Fremont County Courthouse in Sidney. Faith was very important to both Delores and Wesley. They were long time members of First Baptist Church in Shenandoah. Delores was an active member of various church women's groups, taught Sunday School, and played the piano for worship services for many years. She dedicated her life to her family, her home, and her church. She was a hardworking farm wife, gardening, cooking, canning, baking, and lovingly caring for her family. Delores loved sewing, expertly crafting everything from dresses to draperies. Preceding Delores in death were her parents, M.K. and Mabel Vawter of Shenandoah; and brother, Donald Keith Vawter of Kingman, Arizona. Those left to cherish her memory include her beloved husband of 62 years, Wesley Hart of Shenandoah; her three sons, Clark Hart and wife Sheri of Kansas City, Missouri, Keith Hart of Omaha, Nebraska, Howard Hart and wife Marla of Shenandoah; four grandchildren, Andrew Hart of Springfield, Missouri, Nikole Hudson of Kansas City, Missouri, Anna Hart of Sioux City, Iowa, and Megan Hart of Omaha, Nebraska; other relatives and many friends. Funeral services for Delores were held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the First Baptist Church in Shenandoah with Pastor Don Buttry officiating. The family greeted relatives and friends with visitation from 12:30 to 2:00 pm prior to the service Friday at the First Baptist Church. Casket bearers were Bernard Fischer, Cale Jones, Roger Jones, Ryan Slater, Gary Walter and Mike Wright. Pianist was Keith Hart. The congregation sang "Blessed Assurance" and "I Know Whom I Have Believed". Attending the registry were Deloris Fischer and Dorothy Walter. Ushers were Dan Jones and Mike Wright. Burial took place in the Rose Hill Cemetery. Memorials in Delores' name are being directed to the Shenandoah First Baptist Church. Professional services were under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
