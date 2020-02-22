HARMS, MARY

Mary Harms 1934-2020 Mary Louise Sickler was born on November 14, 1934 in Shenandoah, Iowa the daughter of Marion and Elizabeth "Bessie" (Farrington) Sickler. Mary entered into eternal rest on February 11, 2020 at The Ambassador in Sidney, Iowa. Mary's early life was spent in the Shenandoah community where she attended school. On August 25, 1951 she was united in marriage to Alfred Harms. The couple later moved to San Diego where Alfred was stationed in the United States Navy. After his discharge the couple returned to Shenandoah where they made their home. During her working years she served as a bookkeeper at Ray Stewart's Produce, Central Travel Agency and lastly at Central Surveys. She was a member of the First Christian Church. Some of her hobbies and interests included crafting, sewing, knitting, crocheting, doing cross stitch and other needle work projects. She especially enjoyed times spent with family and friends. Mary had a joyful heart and will be missed by all. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Marjorie Manchester, Betty White, Pauline Eyberg and Dorothy Christofferson; brothers Willard Sickler, Leo Sickler and Robert "Bob" Sickler and her beloved husband of 42 years Alfred. Those left to cherish her memory include her children Carmen Erhart (Randy) and Norman Harms (Cheryl); grandchildren Brenda Linfor, David Harms and Christopher Harms; 5 great-grandchildren; other family and a host of dear friends. Funeral Services were held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home with Pastor Nancy Thomas officiating. Attending to the memorial register was Amy Zollars. Casket Bearers included Norman Harms, Randy Erhart, Christopher Harms, William Linfor, Doug Weddle, and Joe Denhart. Special music included the recordings of "God on The Mountain" and "I'll Fly Away". Burial followed in the Rose Hill Cemetery. Memorials were suggested to the First Christian Church or The Ambassador in Sidney. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com. Services were entrusted to Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home.
