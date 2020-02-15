Mary Harms Mary L. Harms, 85 of Sidney and formerly of Shenandoah, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at The Ambassador in Sidney. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery. The family will greet friends on Tuesday evening at the funeral home from 6:30 until 7:30 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the First Christian Church or The Ambassador in Sidney. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com. Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
