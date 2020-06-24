HALL, STEPHEN

Stephen Hall, Sr. 1948-2020 Stephen Gene Hall, Sr. was born on March 21, 1948 in Red Oak, Iowa, the son of Herbert Russell and Dorothy Jean (Falk) Hall, Sr. Stephen entered into eternal peace on March 19, 2020 in Red Oak, Iowa. His early life was spent in the Coburg area where he attended school through the eighth grade. He then completed his high school years at Essex Community Schools. He was married to Iris Rupp in 1967 and this union was blessed with the birth of a son, Stephen, Jr. The couple later divorced and Steve moved to Texas for a short period before returning to Essex. On September 18, 1982 he was united in marriage to Mary Lou Limkemann. As a teenager Stephen worked for Earl May and local farmers. Later he drove a truck for Heartland Express, Essex Elevator, Marlyn Lindburg, Bob Jardon and Harold Anderson. He later retired due to health issues. Steve remained active and kept in touch with friends and family after his cancer diagnosis. He loved visiting with people and strangers. He was always around when his mother or sister needed help or just to talk. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Lou; his father, grandparents, brother Herb Jr. and several aunts and uncles. Those left to cherish his memory include his mother Dorothy Hall; son Stephen (Sandy) Bruce; step-daughter Peggy Limkemann; grandchildren Brandon and Bailey Bruce and Casey and Nicole Glassinger; great-grandchildren Paizley and Bennett Glassinger; brother Michael (Sandra) Hall; sister Deb Hall; other relatives and friends. Memorial Graveside Services for Stephen and his late wife Mary will be held on June 27, 2020 at the Essex Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. A luncheon will follow at the Essex Community Building. Social Distancing requirements will remain in force. Memorials may be directed to the family. The family requests casual dress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.