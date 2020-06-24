HALL, MARY LOU

Mary Lou Hall 1954-2018 Mary Lou Limkemann was born on August 15, 1954 in Marshalltown, Iowa, the daughter of Joseph and Mary Limkemann. Mary entered into eternal peace on January 20, 2018. Mary's early years were spent in Cedar Falls with her five siblings. After the birth of her daughter Peggy, Mary moved to Red Oak and met Stephen Gene Hall. The couple was married on September 18, 1982 and made their home in Essex. She worked for Henry Fields, the Glenwood State School, Powell School and at the Red Oak Good Samaritan Home until her retirement. Some of her interests included helping her family and friends, crocheting, fishing, boating, and taking long drives with Stephen. She was preceded in death by her mother and sister Donna. Her father recently passed as well in 2020. She is survived by her daughter Peggy; granddaughter Cassie Glassinger; great-granddaughter Nicole Glassinger; siblings Clara Limkemann, Joseph Limkemann (Diane), Bonnie Wilson (Wesley) and Alice Carver (Bill). Memorial graveside services along with her husband Stephen will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Essex Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest along with her beloved husband Stephen. Social Distancing guidelines are still being observed.
