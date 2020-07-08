Kenneth Ray Griggs Kenneth Ray Griggs, Jr, 74 of Shenandoah entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home. Burial will take place at a later date in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Memorials are suggested to the family. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com. Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.