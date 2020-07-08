Lutie Graham 1923-2020 Lutie Jane (Hineline) Graham was born on January 3, 1923, in Percival, Iowa, to Edward and Harriette Hineline. She attended elementary school and high school in Percival, Iowa, where she developed her love of learning and the profession of education. She graduated from Percival High School in May 1940, where she was named Valedictorian of her class. Lutie was married to Jack Graham on November 3, 1946, in Hiawatha, KS. To this union two children were born, Judy and Dale. Lutie and Jack lived in Percival and Sidney throughout their married life. Lutie was Jack's loving and faithful care-giver for many years prior to his death in 2007. When Lutie's health began to fail, she moved to Shenandoah, Iowa, where she continued to live an active and independent life-style, even continuing to drive and was especially proud to have renewed her driver's license after her 97th birthday. In 2020, when she could no longer live without assistance, due to failing health, she moved to the Elm Heights Care Center in Shenandoah, Iowa, where she passed on June 29. Lutie was proud of her educational career, both as a student and as teacher. She attended college to prepare her to become a teacher at the Nebraska State Teachers' College, the University of Missouri, Tarkio College, and Northwest Missouri State University. She taught school for 33 years in Bartlett, Percival, Prairie Township, teaching nearly every grade level and subject area. She is fondly remembered by many for her kindergarten teaching career in Sidney from 1958-1982. Lutie was active in the Shenandoah First Presbyterian Church since her move there. She was proud of her teaching career, and she treasured each visit, letter or phone call from her former students. Lutie was active in her community as a member of P.E.O Chapter DO of Sidney, member of the Sidney Presbyterian Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher, elder, and helped prepare rodeo dinners; member of the Sidney American Legion Auxiliary; Sidney Retired Teachers, and Bridge Club. Lutie loved collecting antiques, enjoyed socializing with friends, and spending time with her family. Lutie was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jack. She is survived by her children, Judy (Larry) Holloway of Omaha, NE, and Dale (Camille) Graham of Leawood, KS; grandchildren Ryan (Jamie) Graham of Overland Park, KS and Marisa Mixan of Atlanta, GA; great grandchildren, Jackson, Peyton and Madeline Graham; good friend Judy Anderson; a multitude of friends, former colleagues and students. Graveside services for the interment of ashes will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, July 7, 2020 the Sidney, IA Cemetery. Visitations with family greeting friends will be Monday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, at the Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel in Sidney, IA. There will be a coffee at the Gathering Place in Sidney following services. Memorials are requested to go to the Sidney Rescue Squad or the Shenandoah First Presbyterian Church. The Crawford- Marshall Funeral Chapel in Sidney, IA, is in charge of arrangements.
