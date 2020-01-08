GLASGO, LORNA

Lorna Glasgo 1943-2019 On May 9, 1943 in Shenandoah, Iowa a daughter, Lorna Rae was born to Raymond and Marvyl (Andersen) Hanson. On Sunday, December 29, 2019, Lorna was called home to be with her heavenly father at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak, Iowa. She was 76 years old. Lorna was a lifetime member St. John's Lutheran Church in Essex where she was baptized and confirmed. She attended school and graduated from Essex High School. She later went on to attend Luther College in Wahoo, Nebraska for 1 year. On September 2, 1962 she was united in marriage to Larry Glasgo. The couple welcomed two daughters into their family, Susan and Sonja. Being a wife, mother and grandmother brought Lorna much joy. Lorna was active in the church where she was a Luther League Leader, taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. She also stayed active in her daughters activities by serving as a leader for their Brownie and Girl Scout troops. She was a member of the Study and Service Club and was on the Essex Library Board. She also enjoyed quilting, with her last quilt being on display today. During her working years she was employed at Woolworths, Earl May, Leacox Drug Store and owned and operated Essex Hardware alongside her husband Larry. She was preceded in death by her parents and in-laws. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband Larry; daughters Susan Isaacson and husband Doug and Sonja Cannon and husband Craig; grandchildren Dustin and Devin Isaacson and Braden Cannon; sister Mary Ann Serbousek; brother Bill Hanson; brothers and sisters-in-law J.D. Glasgo, Bill Glasgo and wife Tish, Nancy Drake and husband Don, Connie Quist and husband Doug, Kate Glasgo, Terry Glasgo and Judy Glasgo; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Memorial Services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church with Pastor Ann Albert officiating. Attending to the memorial register were Dorothy Wickersham and Joyce Long. Judy Lundgren served as organist. Special music for the service included the recordings of "Well Done" and "Friends". Honorary Urn Bearers were Dustin Isaacson, Devin Isaacson and Braden Cannon. Memorials were suggested to St. John's Lutheran Church, Essex Fire and Rescue or the Essex Library. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com. Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
GLASGO, LORNA
