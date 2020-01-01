Lorna Glasgo Lorna Glasgo, 76 of Essex passed away on Sunday evening, December 29, 2019 at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak. Memorial Services will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Essex. The family will greet friends at the funeral home on Sunday afternoon from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the Essex Library, Essex Fire and Rescue or St. John's Lutheran Church. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com. Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Glasgo, Lorna
To plant a tree in memory of Lorna Glasgo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
