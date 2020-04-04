FULLER, PAT

Patricia (Brink) Fuller 1952-2020 Patricia "Pat" Fuller, 67, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital following a year-long battle with cancer. Pat was born on June 12, 1952 in Shenandoah, Iowa, and grew up in Farragut, Iowa, where she lived with her parents, Glen Brink and Doris Jean Brink, for 35 years. She is survived by her husband, Douglas Fuller; her daughter, Olivia Fuller; her brother, Paul Brink (Cathy Brink); mother-in-law, Beverly Fuller; brother-in-law, Ronald Fuller (Linda Fuller); and several beloved friends and extended family in Iowa and New York. As a young adult in Iowa, Pat wrote a sports column for the Shenandoah Evening Sentinel, raised hogs for her family's farm, worked as a bank teller, and enjoyed square dancing and singing with Sweet Adelines Chorus. In 1985, Pat met Douglas Fuller, a dairy farmer, through a Farm Journal magazine that helped match single farmers. A few cross-country dates later, and Pat decided to pack up her pick-up truck and move to New York. Pat continued square dancing with Douglas in the Merry Mohicans club, where the two became regulars. In November 1986, Pat and Douglas were married, and in 1992, their daughter Olivia was born a day after Pat's 40th birthday. Pat was known for her sense of humor and her affinity for Star Trek, The Lone Ranger, and her cats. She was a supportive wife and mother, and she spent many years helping run the family dairy farm while attending every home and away game Olivia played in. Pat had a kind soul, a sharp wit, and a strong spirit that will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Mason Funeral Home in Fort Ann, followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. Cards may be sent to Douglas Fuller, 340 West Road, Fort Ann, NY 12827.
