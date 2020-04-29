Ivan Flynn It is with much sadness that we share that Ivan Flynn, 71, formerly from Shenandoah (Iowa), Boone (Iowa) and most recently moving to Branson, Missouri in December 2019, passed away on Tuesday, April 21st due to complications from pneumonia and cancer. No funeral service is planned at this time, but a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to the current COVID-19 virus. Ivan's obituary and details of his Celebration of Life will be printed (via newspaper) at a later date along with where memorials can be directed.
