FARQUHAR, RUTH

Ruth Farquhar 1930-2020 Ruth Farquhar, 89, of College Springs, Iowa entered into peace Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Azria Health, Clarinda, Iowa. Graveside funeral services were held 2:00 P.m., Friday, May 29, 2020 at Maple Hill Cemetery, College Springs, Iowa with Reverend James Crapson officiating. Open visitation was 12:00 p.m. (noon) to 6:00 p.m., Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Interment was held at the Maple Hill Cemetery, College Springs, Iowa. Memorials may be given to College Springs Presbyterian Church or to the Samaritan's Purse. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa, where we 'Celebrate Life'. Ruth Catherine (Winkler) Farquhar was born December 29, 1930 to Clifford Winkler and Madge Pauline (Liggett) Winkler on their farm in rural Sidney, Iowa. She was welcomed by her older sister Mary Louise. Ruth attended country school through the 6th grade and then completed her education in Sidney. She graduated from Sidney High School with the class of 1948. Ruth went on to complete a degree in English and Elementary Education from Tarkio College. She taught for three years and then began a new career as an airline stewardess for United Airlines based out of Salt Lake City, Utah. Ruth and Joe Farquhar were married October 5, 1956 at the Methodist Church in Sidney, Iowa. They first lived west of College Springs on the farm where Joe had grown up. Joe was drafted into the Army in early 1957; they moved to Killeen, Texas and then to Ulm, Germany. To this union three daughters were born, Ellen, Emily and Lori Jo. Ruth and Joe returned to the farm and Ruth was a busy farm wife and mother. She kept busy with gardening, children's activities, raising her goats, her church work and activities. She was an active member of the College Springs Presbyterian church. Ruth was a life long learner; always enjoying new information. Foremost in her life was her faith, trusting the Lord for her salvation, protection and provision. Ruth often said how blessed she was and her family was her greatest treasure. Preceding Ruth in death were her parents, Cliff and Pauline Winkler; in-laws, Perry and Mary Farquhar and sister-in-law, Marjorie (Farquhar) Zwart. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of sixty three years, Joe Farquhar of the home; daughters, Ellen (Dan) McClure of Clarinda, Iowa, Emily (Don) Nease of Denver, Colorado and Lori Jo (Mark) Lawson of Bellevue, Nebraska; granddaughters, Catherine Nease, Patricia Nease, Amanda Lawson; sister, Mary Louise Winkler of Bellevue, Nebraska; brother-in-law, Robert L. Zwart of Newport Beach, California; nephew, Jeff (Terri) Zwart and daughters, Baylee and Katie of Corona Del Mar, California and many special friends.
