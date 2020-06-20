Darwin Dixon 1928-2020 On November 27, 1928 in Carbon, Iowa a son was born to Hugh Melvin and Edna May (Mosier) Dixon. Darwin entered into eternal peace on June 13, 2020 in Omaha, Nebraska. His early life was spent in the Carbon and Corning communities. In May of 1946 he enlisted in the United States Army and served during WWII and the Korean Conflict. He earned the rank of Sergeant First Class and served over the communications division. On May 28, 1950 he was united in marriage to Ardith G. Murphy. The couple lived in several states throughout their marriage including Georgia, Washington, Utah, Colorado, Missouri and Iowa. The couple was blessed with 70 years of marriage. Darwin was a skilled butcher and meat cutter. He was self employed and worked hard to provide for his family. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where he served as Bishop for several years and held other positions in the church as well. One of his great passions, excluding his family, was tending to his garden. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Chester, Alice, Albert, Vernon "Dutch" and Lucy; and beloved daughter Linda Joy Jones. Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife Ardith of the home; children Cheri (David) Hargadin of Elizabeth, CO, Kim (Lupe) Flores of Moreno Valley, CA, Rhonda (Kim) Roper of Orem, UT and Hollis (Cindy) Dixon of Spanish Forks, UT; son-in-law Kevin Jones of Coin, IA; 31 grandchildren; 84 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild; and brother Larry Dixon. In the spirit of giving, Darwin was a tissue donor through Live on Nebraska. Many will benefit from his selfless gift. Funeral Services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Honorary Bearers included Kevin Jones, David Hargadin, Guadalupe Flores, Kim Roper, Hollis Dixon, Larry Dixon, Darrell Murphy and Mark Burright. Interment in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter, Iowa was held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020. The United States Army and the American Legion Post 403 offered the military honors. Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com. Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
