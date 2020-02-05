DILLOW, JEAN

Delores Jean (Purtle) Dillow 1925-2020 Delores Jean (Purtle) Dillow passed away peacefully on January 23, 2020. She was born to the late Frank and Beatrice (Mullen) Purtle on December 24, 1924 in Westboro, Missouri. Jean grew up in Westboro and was involved with farm life at an early age. She received her education in the Westboro rural school system. Our beloved mother was preceded in death by her parents, two sons, Dennis and Daniel Jones, brothers Merrill G. in 2002, Stanley in 2008 and her twin sister, Doris June Greenwalt, in 2014. She is survived by her daughters Linda (Tom) Brennan of Arizona and Denise (Gery)_Ribbeck of Oregon, as well as six grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and three great, great grandchildren. Graveside services were held on January 28th at 11:00 a.m. at Adams Cemetery in Molalla, Oregon with Molalla Funeral Chapel in charge of arrangements.
