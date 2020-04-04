Vonda Craig 1930-2020 Vonda Lea Craig passed away on March 25, 2020, age 89, in Canon City, Colorado. Vonda was born June 7, 1930 in Des Moines Iowa. She was then adopted by two wonderful parents Clyde and Mamie Johnston. She loved to tell true stories of her childhood, including how she used to break horse and did trick riding. Her favorite pony was Cappy. She was always known for her wonderful sense of humor. She married Erwin Lavelle Craig in 1949. They had two children Valarie L. Craig and Richard L. Craig. In 1980, she took a cross country trip alone, through Iowa, Missouri, and Arkansas. She still has a current motorcycle license! Vonda taught at a rural school, and also worked as a medical transcriber at St Thomas More Hospital. She retired and came back to work at St Thomas More Hospital five times, working in different capacities. She then retired for the final time at the age of 79, although she continued to give to the community throughout her life. Vonda is survived by her daughter; Valarie Craig, daughter in law; Janel Craig, grandchildren; Spencer Craig, Aimee Craig and Scott (Aline) Speakes great grandsons: Gavin Craig and Hunter Craig. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Lavelle, son Richard and a grandson Connor B. Craig. Words Vonda often said and felt, "I have Gods love within my heart and love for you and all my many friends". The Craig family is heartbroken to say that due to COVID-19 there will be no public funeral. Private family graveside service was held on March 30, 2020 at 11:00 am. Memorial contributions may be made in Vonda's memory to the Shepard of the Hills Church, 801 Sheridan Ave. Canon City, CO 81212 Online condolences,www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
