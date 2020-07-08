Bobby (Criss) Conyac Bobby (Criss) Conyac, 66, of rural Blanchard, Iowa, unexpectedly entered into rest at his home on Sunday afternoon, July 5, 2020. Funeral services for Chriss will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 10:30 am at the Nishna Valley Funeral Home in Shenandoah. The family will greet relatives and friends with visitation from 5:30 to 8:30 pm at the funeral home on Wednesday evening, July 8, 2020. Social distancing regulations will be followed. Burial will take place in the Sidney Cemetery, Sidney, Iowa. Memorials are being directed to the Family. Professional services are entrusted to Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Service information
Jul 9
Committal
Thursday, July 9, 2020
11:45AM
11:45AM
Sidney Cemetery
Corner of Foote St. and East St.
Sidney, IA 51652
Guaranteed delivery before the Committal begins.
