Norman G. Casteel Norman Gerald Casteel, 98, of Shenandoah and formerly of Essex and Clarinda, Iowa, entered into rest on Thursday evening, March 5, 2020 at his home following a brief illness. Celebration of life memorial services for Norman will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Essex Presbyterian Church (601 Omaha Ave) with Rev. Rick Sleyster officiating. The family will greet relatives and friends with visitation from 9:30 am to 11:00 am at the Essex Presbyterian Church prior to the service on Saturday. Lunch and fellowship will immediately follow the service and Inurnment with military honors accorded by the Shenandoah American Legion Post #88 will commence at 1:00 pm at the Essex Cemetery. We thank Norman for his service and sacrifices endured serving our country during World War II. Memorials in Norman's name are being directed to the Essex Presbyterian Church. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.