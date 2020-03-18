CASTEEL, NORMAN

Norman G. Casteel 1922 - 2020 Norman Gerald Casteel, 98, passed away peacefully on Thursday March 5, 2020 at his Shenandoah, Iowa home with his family by his side. He was born February 26, 1922, to Guy Sr. and Margaret (Morgan) Casteel in Mt. Harris, Colorado where his father was employed as a coal miner. During the summer of 1926, the family moved to Clarinda, Iowa where Norman spent his childhood. Being uninterested in school and the family needing extra money, he left school at the start of his 10th grade year to work in the local coal mines. In June of 1944, Norman enlisted in the US Marine Corps. His first action was in the battle of Iwo Jima, where he received a Purple Heart. He was later involved in part of the Occupation of Japan. On May 29, 1949, Norman was united in marriage to Wilma Jeanne Burns, in McMinnville, Oregon. This was the start of a lifetime of moves and adventures, until they finally settled in Essex, Iowa. He was employed as a hired farm hand before landing a job at the Essex Elevator. He eventually became a part owner of the elevator, working until his retirement in September of 1984. In August of 2012, Norman and Jeanne moved to Shenandoah to live their remaining years. There was never a dull moment with Norman, as he always entertained with his jokes, and was always ready for a card game. Preceding Norman in death were his parents; two sisters, Lavonne Gray and Dorothy Busboom; three brothers, Joe, Guy Jr, and Robert; and an infant daughter. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 71 years, Wilma Jeanne of Shenandoah; three sons, David and Carla of Lake Wylie, SC, Chris and Janie of Shenandoah and Ed and Cathy of Mt. Pleasant, TX; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mabel "Sis" Casteel of Garden Grove, CA; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. The family would like to thank the staff at the Shenandoah Memorial Hospital and the nurses and support staff at St. Croix Hospice Care. You are all true angels and your passion is so powerful. Celebration of life memorial services for Norman were held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Essex Presbyterian Church with Rev. Rick Sleyster officiating. The family greeted relatives and friends with visitation from 9:30 am to 11:00 am at the church prior to the service. Organist was Judy Lundgren. The congregation sang, "How Great Thou Art". Other Special music included "My Happiness", "Grandpa" and the "Marine Corps Hymn". Urn bearer was Matt Casteel. Usher was Mike Burnison. Registry attendants were Linda Burnison and Amy Comstock. Military honors were accorded by the United States Marine Corps Honor Guard and the Shenandoah American Legion Post #88. Inurnment was in the Essex Cemetery. We thank Norman for his service and sacrifices endured serving our country during World War II. Memorials in Norman's name are being directed to the Essex Presbyterian Church. Professional services were under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
