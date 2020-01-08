Carl D. Carnes, Jr Carl D. Carnes, Jr, 47, of Shenandoah, entered into rest on December 26, 2019 at Nebraska Medicine - Omaha. A celebration of life gathering for C D will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Autumn Park Apartments Community Room in Shenandoah. Memorials are being directed to the family. Inurnment will take place at a later date at the North Grove Cemetery at rural Hastings, Iowa.
