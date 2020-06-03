BRYANT, PEGGY

Peggy Bryant 1958-2020 Peggy Sue Bryant, daughter of Larry and Karen (Hines) Irwin, was born on January 9, 1958 in Hamburg, Iowa. She peacefully entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 22, 2020 at her home in Shenandoah, Iowa, with her husband at her side following an extended illness at the age of 62 years, 4 months, 13 days. Her early life was spent growing up on the farm near Maryville, Missouri. Peggy was six years older than her sisters, so she was the only child for a while. She recalls climbing a tree to look at eggs in a nest and the mother Blue Jay started flogging at her. On the farm there were chickens and horses she took care of along with her sisters, Jeanette and Charlotte when they were sick. Peggy did little girl stuff and would buffalo her sisters since she was the oldest. She grew up to be a great caring person who loved life. On March 23, 1974, at age 16, Peggy was united in marriage to the love of her life, Michael E. Bryant in Maryville. Following their marriage they lived near Essex, Iowa on an acreage. To this union three children were born, Michelle, Jennifer and Matthew. They later settled in Shenandoah where they made their home. Always with a caring spirit, Peggy worked in the healthcare industry. In 1991, she graduated from Iowa Western becoming a Registered Nurse. She worked for Covington in Red Oak, Iowa for four years. The Shenandoah Medical Center for five years. The Clarinda Correctional Facility for one year. The Malvern Manor for 12 years. She last worked at The Ambassador in Sidney for the past eight years, prior to her health failing. Family was very important to Peggy, she enjoyed any and all family gatherings and especially spending time with her grandkids. In her spare time, she enjoyed doing cross-stitching, reading her Daily Bread, working in her flower beds, driving around to see the flowers (any flower was her favorite). She loved the outdoors and all things nature including animals. Her favorite shows were watching the Decorah Eagle Cam Raptor Resource Project and The Incredible Dr. Pol, Veterinarian. Preceding Peggy in death were her parents; step-father, Raymond Weiseberger; grandparents, Nate and Velma Allbee; aunts, Bonnie Brammer and Rosie Bales; and uncle, Larry Hines. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 46 years, Michael Bryant of Shenandoah; two daughters, Michelle Bengtson and husband Rick of Shenandoah and Jennifer Hawkins and husband Dan of Nevada, IA; son, Matthew Bryant of Cherokee, IA; three sisters, Janette Oberhauser and husband Shane, Charlotte Brown and husband Curt, all of Maryville, MO, and Corrine Priddy and husband Jeff of Kansas City, MO; brother, David Sickman of Skidmore, MO; four grandchildren, Mariah and Maranda Bengtson and Josh and Jordan Culley; one great grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends. Funeral services were held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 10:30 am at Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah with Pastor Don Buttry officiating. Recorded music was "Most People Are Good" and "I Can Only Imagine". Stephanie Dudley sang "Amazing Grace" and Bev Sandahl was accompanist. Casket bearers were Rick Bengtson, Dan Hawkins, Robert Addy, Darrell Saner, Tommy Jordan and Marvin Freed. Honorary bearers were Mariah Bengtson, Maranda Bengtson, Josh Culley and Jordan Culley. Attending the registry was Dee Shepard. Burial was in the Baker Cemetery, rural Shenandoah. Memorials in Peggy's name are being directed to People For Paws. Professional services were entrusted to Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
