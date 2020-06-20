Steven G. Bredensteiner Steven G. Bredensteiner, 72, of rural Northboro, unexpectedly passed away at his home on June 17, 2020. Graveside funeral services will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Paul's Cemetery, rural Northboro, with Pastor Kurt Hoover and Shana Bredensteiner giving words of comfort. There will be visitation and viewing with the family present on Sunday afternoon from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Nishna Valley Funeral Home in Shenandoah. Memorials in Steve's name are being directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or to the St. Paul's Cemetery Fund. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
