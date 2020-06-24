BREDENSTEINER, STEVE

Steven G. Bredensteiner 1947 - 2020 Steven George Bredensteiner was born December 30, 1947 to George Henry Bredensteiner and Blanche Jerrine (Jerry) Spratt Bredensteiner at Hand Community Hospital in Shenandoah, Iowa. Steve passed away at his home on June 17, 2020. His early years were spent in Shenandoah, Iowa, until the family moved back to the family farm in rural Northboro during his 3rd grade year. He attended Hillsdale Country School for 6 weeks at which time the school closed, and he was sent to Northboro schools for the remainder of his elementary years. During 7th grade, it was determined the home was not zoned to Northboro's School District, rather to Shenandoah Community School District, but later that year, the zoning was decided to be Farragut School District while the home never actually moved. Steve graduated from Farragut Community High School in 1966 and attended Hastings College in Hastings, Nebraska where he met William "Woody" Woodward who remains a dear friend to this day. Steve finished his university degree at Northwest Missouri State College with a Bachelor of Arts in American History, English and Education. Before they were even able to sit up, Steve met Penny Sue Hamilton, as his parents and her grandparents were good friends. Penny succumbed to his charms sometime between 7th grade and college, and they were married at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Shenandoah, Iowa on the blistering hot day of August 10, 1969. Steve and Penny made their home in Tarkio, Missouri prior to moving to Farragut in 1971 where they welcomed their first child, Charlynn Sue Bredensteiner (Marshall). Steve began working for Central Surveys and was able to see a vast majority of the country through his travels for work. However, to be home more frequently he switched gears to the automotive industry after his second daughter, Shana Kristine Bredensteiner (Schlabach) was born in 1974 and their youngest, Stephanie Alise Bredensteiner (Snyder) arrived in 1978. He then worked as parts manager and accountant at Fred Short Ford for several years until they closed; at which point, Steve became more involved in farming the homestead and began substitute teaching. This is where he found his true passion. Over the course of the next 25 years, he became known as Mr. B throughout the many school districts of Southwest Iowa where he impacted countless lives. He truly loved teaching his passions of AP US History and Shakespeare and taking several students from those classes to Washington, D.C. because there is no better lesson than to learn up close and in person. He instilled in so many the drive to learn, explore, investigate and discuss countless topics as he continued to always do those things during his life. In 1992, the family participated in the American Foreign Exchange Student program and gained our bonus daughter, Clara Giusti of Florence, Italy, which ignited Steve's passion for international travel. He was so thankful to be fortunate enough to visit her and her Italian family multiple times including attending her Tuscan wedding in 2017 and meeting his bonus son-in-law Andrea and bonus grandson, Lorenzo. His passions outside of academia included hunting, fishing, especially if his grandkids caught the biggest fish (even if help was necessary), woodworking and creating the beautiful pieces he shared with countless friends and family members, and ever so diligently tending his yard with the most interesting and beautiful flora he could find. But nothing matched his passion and genuine love for his family and especially his beloved wife and life partner of more than 50 years, daughters, bonus daughter, sons-in-law, and his beautiful grandchildren who meant everything to him. Steven is preceded in death by his parents George and Jerry; his parents-in-law, Boyd Jr. and Lulu Belle Hamilton; his son-in-law, Mahlon Marshall; and his half-brother, James Bredensteiner. He is survived by his wife, Penny; daughters, Charlynn of Kansas City, Missouri, Shana (husband Andrew Schlabach) of Bedford, Texas, and Alise (husband Shannon Snyder) of rural Sidney, Iowa; grandchildren, Wyatt and Colten Marshall, Axton, Maddox and Quincy Schlabach, Shaye and Sloane Snyder; his in-laws, Mel and Jo (Hamilton) Eyberg of St. Joseph, Missouri and Mike and Carole Hamilton of rural Farragut, Iowa; and nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.