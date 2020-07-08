Dr. Allen G. Blezek Dr. Allen G. Blezek, 74, of Lincoln, NE and formerly of Randolph, IA, entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 6, 2020 at The Monarch (hospice facility) in Lincoln. The family will greet relatives and friends with visitation and viewing at Nishna Valley Funeral Home in Shenandoah from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Friday evening with social distancing. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 pm on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Randolph Cemetery where everyone is welcome to attend and encouraged to bring their own lawn chair. Memorials in Allen's name are being directed to the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation, the University of Nebraska Foundation or to the HoriSun Hospice Foundation in Lincoln. Professional services are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Service information
Jul 11
Graveside Service
Saturday, July 11, 2020
2:30PM
2:30PM
Randolph Cemetery
219 N Lambert St
Randolph, IA 51649
219 N Lambert St
Randolph, IA 51649
