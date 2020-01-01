Betty Aquino Betty Aquino, 86 of Shenandoah passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Bryan LGH East Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church . Burial will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery. The family will greet friends at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Catholic Church or People 4 Paws. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com. Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
