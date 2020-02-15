BEIER, PEARL

Pearl E. Beier 1937-2020 Pearl Elizabeth (Wegman) Beier, daughter of Leo Theodore George and Sarah Mathilda (Schulte) Wegman, was born on August 9, 1937 in Carroll, Iowa. Pearl was one of seven children in the Wegman family. She entered into eternal peace on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Accura Healthcare in Ogden, Iowa at the age of 82 years, 5 months, 23 days. Growing up in Breda, Iowa, Pearl attended the St. Bernard Catholic Schools. She graduated from St. Bernard High School with the Class of 1955. Following graduation, Pearl began working as a nurse and became a Licensed Practical Nurse. Her nursing career began at St. Anthony Hospital in Carroll, Iowa, working there for three years, Clarkson Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, for four years and at the Child Saving Institute in Omaha for another four years. After moving to southwest Iowa, Pearl worked in several nursing centers in Red Oak and Shenandoah. Family was very important to Pearl, she enjoyed raising her children and seeing them grow and have families of their own. She raised seven children, Anthony, Thomas, Richard, Sarah, Mary, Theresa and Margaret. Sadly, Thomas left this earthly world, in what felt to us was far too soon, following a drowning accident on the last day of school in tenth grade. Pearl was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Shenandoah and was active in the Women's Guild. She was also active in the Iowa Coalition of Mental Health. She was currently a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church in Des Moines. She enjoyed listening to music and especially enjoyed religious hymns. As Pearl's health began to fail, she became a resident of Crowell Memorial Home in Blair, Nebraska and later moved to Accura Healthcare in Ogden to be closer to her family. Preceding Pearl in death were her parents; son, Thomas; three brothers, Ernest, Dennis, and Leonard Wegman; two sisters, Rosalia Wegman and Alice Wegman; and sister-in-law, Evelyn Wegman. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Anthony Beier and his wife Tressa of Springfield, MO, Richard Beier of Houston, TX, Sarah Reed of McCook, NE, Mary Beier and fiancé Michael Keane of Novato, CA, Theresa McIlhenny and her husband John of Des Moines, IA and Margaret Grzeskowiak and her husband Dave of Des Moines, IA; four grandchildren, Michelle Kramer and her husband Michael, Andrew Beier, Omri Exman and Logan Reed; three great grandchildren, Thomas, Nicholas and Jacinta; brother, LeRoy Wegman and his wife Joan of Riceville, IA; niece, Cathy Mason of Chester, IA; nephew, Daniel Wegman of Huber Heights, OH; other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial for Pearl took place on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Shenandoah with Father Raphael Assamah as Celebrant. The family greeted relatives and friends with visitation at the funeral home from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Friday evening with a Rosary Service at 7:00 pm. Lectors were Sarah Reed and Anthony "Tony" Beier. Pianist was Mary Beth Gowing and Fred Strunk was Cantor. Casket bearers were Anthony "Tony" Beier, Andrew Beier, Omri Exman, Logan Reed, John McIlhenny and Michael Keane. Honorary bearers were Richard Beier, LeRoy Wegman and Daniel Wegman. Registry attendants were Cathy Mason and Daniel Wegman. Gift bearers were Tressa Beier, Michelle Kramer, Thomas Kramer, Nicholas Kramer and Jacinta Kramer. Burial took place in the Rose Hill Cemetery next to her son, Thomas Beier, in Shenandoah. A memorial is being established in Pearl's name. Professional services were under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
