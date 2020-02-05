Pearl E. Beier Pearl Elizabeth (Wegman) Beier, 82, of Ogden, Iowa and formerly of the Shenandoah and Essex, Iowa area entered into eternal rest on Saturday afternoon, February 1, 2020 at Accura Health in Ogden. A Mass of Christian Burial for Pearl will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Shenandoah with Father Raphael Assamah as Celebrant. The family will greet relatives and friends with visitation at Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Friday evening with a Recitation of Rosary Service to follow at 7:00 pm. Burial will take place in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah. Pearl loved flowers, so the family is encouraging everyone to honor her by ordering flowers for her services. A memorial is being established. Professional arrangements are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
