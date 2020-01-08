BEAM, GENE

Gene Beam 1951 - 2020 Arthur Eugene "Gene" Beam, Jr, 68, son of Arthur Eugene, Sr, and Marietta Geraldine (Parrish) Beam, was born on February 21, 1951, in Hamburg, Iowa. He entered into eternal peace on Wed- nesday, January 1, 2020, at the George C. Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg, Iowa following a fall at Waubonsie State Park. He grew up in southwest Iowa, attending schools in Coburg, Villisca and Stanton, and graduated from Stanton High School with the Class of 1969. He attended electronics school at Central Technical Institute in Kansas City, Missouri. He married the love of his life, Kathryn Jeanette Howard of rural Farragut on March 21, 1970. They raised their three children in Essex and Shenandoah. Preceding him in death were his father, Arthur Eugene Beam Sr; sister, Ceslie Jean Kinser; brother, James Roland Beam; paternal grandparents, Leslie and Minnie Beam; and maternal grandparents, Ensley and Mary Etta Parrish. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Kathy of rural Farragut; his mother, Marietta Geraldine Beam of Stanton; his daughter Lisa Beam Correll Grosso (Adam) of Iowa City, Iowa; his daughter Angela Hunter (Rusty) of Shenandoah; and his son Mike Beam of Starbuck, Minnesota; and six treasured grandchildren, Brendan and Hannah Correll; Andrea, Nick, and Riley Hunter; and Abiah (Bogenrief) Beam; his Aunt Connie Josephson of Red Oak, 4 sisters-in-law, 3 brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Gene was a Quality Control Technician at Eaton Corporation in Shenandoah for most of his career. He was retired from both Eaton Corporation and from Martin Calibration. In retirement he volunteered at the Food Bank, helped to deliver bulk mail and worked at Page County Conservation helping to beautify the parks in Page County. Aside from his work Gene also had a career as an accomplished martial artist, eventually achieving a master's level. He attended and later taught classes in Council Bluffs for many years and opened his own school, American Midwest Martial Arts in Shenandoah, teaching martial arts to local adults and children. He was the founder of the IFMA-International Federation of Martial Artists and implemented the American Bujitsu form of martial arts. Gene was a steward of everything he set his hand to, from the community that he lived in to the places he worked and volunteered. He invested his time and care into growing relationships and doing everything he could to benefit others. Gene believed in community, hard work, and pouring his time into living life to the absolute fullest. His greatest investment was in his family. His kids could always count on him, no matter what. He spent countless hours supporting his grandchildren at their many, many activities and was always around to offer encouragement, silliness, and tell them that he was proud. He loved the beauty of the world and spent a lot of time learning how to best care for local plants and animals. Gene took nothing for granted and passed this appreciation on to his family by sharing his amazement with everything the world had to offer, finding beauty in the smallest detail that might be missed by a less diligent eye. The intricate colors of Indian corn, flowers or a pheasant feather were not missed by Gene Beam. He will be dearly missed by the countless people whose lives he enriched. A celebration of life memorial service for Gene was held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 3:00 at Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah with Timothy Fridolph serving as Celebration Leader. Visitation with the family greeting relatives and friends was held one prior to the service at the funeral home Saturday. Special music was "What A Wonderful World". Honorary bearers were Brandon Correll, Hannah Correll, Andrea Hunter, Nicholas Hunter, Riley Hunter and Abiah Beam. Registry attendant was Bob Whitehill. Inurnment at a later date will take place at Riverton Cemetery, Riverton, Iowa. Memorials in Gene's name are being directed to the Page County Conservation Board (Parks Fund). Professional services and arrangements were under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
BEAM, GENE
