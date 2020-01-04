A. Eugene (Gene) Beam Arthur Eugene (Gene) Beam, Jr, 68, of rural of Farragut unexpectedly entered into rest on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg. A celebration of life memorial service for Gene will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. The family will greet relatives and friends with visitation one hour prior from 2:00 to 3:00 pm Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials in Gene's name are being directed to the Page County Conservation Board. Inurnment will be in the Riverton Cemetery at a later date. Professional arrangements are under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
