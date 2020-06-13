William "Bill" Atterberry William "Bill" Ross Atterberry, 70 of Shenandoah, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 7th, 2020 at his home. Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah, Iowa. Open Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home, the family will not be present for the Open Visitation. Memorials may be directed to the family. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com. Services entrusted to Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home.
