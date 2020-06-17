ATTERBERRY, BILL

William "Bill" Atterberry 1949-2020 William "Bill" Ross Atterberry was born on August 20, 1949 in Leon, Iowa the son of Woodrow Ross and Helen Mae (Galbraith) Atterberry. He passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 7th, 2020 in his home at the age of 70 years, 9 months and 18 days. He grew up in Davis City, Iowa and graduated from Central Community High School in Leon, Iowa with the Class of 1967. Following high school, he attended Iowa Western Community College and then on to Northwest Missouri State where he graduated with degrees in business and agriculture. On January 3, 1971 he married Carolyn Tompkins Atterberry in Clarinda, Iowa. They were blessed with three children: Jason, Erin, and Jordan. Bill worked numerous jobs. He started his career working for the Dial Financial and the DOT in Des Moines, Iowa for several years. He later moved to Shenandoah, Iowa and worked for Earl May Seed and Nursery where he spent the majority of his career. He later would work for Consumer Supply Company and L & G out of Storm Lake, Iowa as a nursery salesman until his retirement. Bill enjoyed his life with hunting, fishing, golfing, shooting his guns and gardening. One of his favorite things he enjoyed during retirement was the companionship and hanging out with friends at what he called the Bullshitting Shop (AKA The Gun Shop). He was proceeded in death by his parents Woodrow and Helen Atterberry, in-laws Kennard and Gretchen Tompkins, brother-in-law Kevin Tompkins and former wife Carolyn Atterberry. Survivors include his son Jason Atterberry of Marshalltown, IA, daughter Erin Atterberry and Chris Bopp of Olathe, KS, son Jordan Atterberry and wife Annie of Altoona, IA; grandchildren Kate Atterberry of Omaha, NE and Cade and Natalie Atterberry of Urbandale, IA; sisters Diane Fulton and her husband Leroy of Burkburnett, TX and Betty Cecil of Zionsville, IN; sister-in-law Cathy Brink and husband Paul of Farragut, IA, sister-in-law Kathy Hall and husband Dave of Farragut, IA; niece Laura Stepp and husband Earl of Houston, TX, niece Cindy Johnson and husband Brett of Humble, TX, niece Amy Cecil of Zionsville, IN, nephew Matt Cecil and wife Catherine of Lake City, UT, nephew Jeremy Tompkins and wife Tara from Shenandoah, IA, niece Tiffany Hanson and husband Kevin of Shenandoah, IA; and many great nieces and nephews, many friends and grand pups and grand kitties. Celebration of Life Graveside Service was held Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah, Iowa with Robert Iske as officiant. Open Visitation was held on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home. Caring for Flowers by Jody Streitenberger, Melissa Hall, Linda Rose and Pat Huseman, Casket Bearers were Jason Atterberry, Jordan Atterberry, Cade Atterbery, Chris Bopp, Paul Brink, Jeremy Tompkins, Kevin Hanson and Dave Lane. Honorary Casket Bearers were Keith Huseman, Dave Rose, Jeremy Wake and all the guys from The Gun Shop. The musical selections were "Jealous of the Angels" and "I Can Only Imagine." Memorials may be directed to the family. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com. Services entrusted to Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home.
