Mary Lou (Bryte) Arnett Mary Lou (Bryte) Arnett, 61 of Omaha, NE, passed away on June 19, 2020 at her home in Omaha, NE. Graveside Service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Locust Grove Cemetery in rural Farragut, Iowa. Visitation with the family will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Locust Grove Methodist Church in rural Farragut, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the Locust Grove Fellowship Hall. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com. Services entrusted to Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.