ARNETT`, MARY LOU

Mary Lou (Bryte) Arnett 1959-2020 Mary Lou (Bryte) Arnett was born on February 26, 1959 in Nebraska City, NE to G. Reldon and Vineta (Haning) Bryte. Mary Lou grew up on the family farm in Fremont County and she graduated from Farragut High School in 1977. She graduated with honors from Tarkio College in 1981 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology and Sociology. Mary Lou had a great passion for her career as an activity director at retirement homes in the Omaha area. She was so thoughtful about planning activities and outings, making sure she was helping to add joy to the lives of residents each day. While working, she built many lasting relationships with the residents and their families. Mary Lou also enjoyed working part-time as a banquet server at Embassy Suites for social events and weddings. Mary Lou had two daughters, Marissa and Lindsey, and enjoyed her role as a mother most of all. In recent years, as she became a grandma, she was thrilled to be able to provide full-time daycare for her grandchildren for as long as she was able. Exploring new places and making memories while being with her family was her greatest joy. Mary Lou also had a great love for animals and provided a loving home for her dogs and other pets over the years, where they were always loved and spoiled. Mary Lou was known for her genuine and kind personality. Her smile was contagious and could light up the room. Mary Lou upheld her faith and a strong will to fight her illness. She remained a brave and inspiring woman throughout her battle. Preceding Mary Lou in death were her parents and infant sister, Patricia Jo. Left to cherish her memory are: her husband Donald Arnett of Omaha, NE; daughters Marissa (Matthew) Schuster of Omaha, NE and Lindsey (Cameron) Dohse of Omaha, NE; sister Susan (Randy) Bryte-Eddings of Marana, AZ, brother Jim Bryte of Omaha, NE, sister Terri (Rex) Allen of Red Oak, IA; grandchildren Brayden, Alivia and Caleb Schuster, along with numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends. Celebration of Life Graveside Service was held Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Locust Grove Cemetery with Rev. Mike Metz as officiant. Visitation with the family was held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Locust Grove Methodist Church. Songs of comfort were "Knowing What I Know About Heaven" and "I Bowed On My Knees and Cried Holy." Casket Bearers were Cody Allen, Eric Allen, Tim Bryte, Ryan Bryte, Jim Bryte and Rex Allen. Honorary Casket Bearers were Matthew Schuster, Cameron Dohse, Shannon Nolen, Pete Nolen, Kelli Klaassen, Zach Klaassen, Stephanie Farmer, Dillion Farmer, Angi Allen, Jodi Allen, Travis Reyes, Kinzee Bryte and Randy Eddings. Memorials may be directed to the Locust Grove Fellowship Hall or Estabrook Cancer Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com. Services entrusted to Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.